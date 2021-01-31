ROCKFORD — Claire McKevitt was bracing against the chilling winds in Sinnissippi Park Saturday as her team mates were putting the final touches on their snow sculpture.
“This definitely is the coldest day since we started here,” she said.
McKevitt, along with team mates from Hononegah High School Ava Porter and Xander Krueger, were creating their sculpture, Ice Scream, at the Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition, held at Sinnissippi Park.
The Hononegah team was one of eight high school teams competing in the snow sculpting competition. The team started Thursday morning, crafting their chilly masterpiece.
“It takes a lot of hours,” Porter said, noting the team spent about six hours each day chiseling away at the 6-by-4-foot block of snow.
But, preparations started months ago, according to team advisor, Jennifer Drake.
“We started in October, putting the team together and planning the sculpture,” she said.
Drake has been advising Hononegah students at the snow sculpting competition for 13 years. The Hononegah team won first place in 2016 and 2017 under Drake’s guidance.
This year, the first place prize in the high school division went to Belvidere North High School for their sculpture Bear Necessities.
There were nine adult teams chopping away at 10-foot-tall blocks of snow this year.
Drake Perez, Dan “Man Bear” Berry and Keith Pliml, made up the team of The Bank of Misfit Boys, who were working on a sculpture of an owl holding a blow fish, which they called Hootie and the Blowfish.
Drake had been coming to compete in the snow sculpting event for four years. The team used all sorts of tools to create their work of art, including a drill so they could insert icicles in the blow fish to represent its spines.
The sculpture captured first place at the competition and the team will advance to the 2022 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
Across the road was Steve Larson, and his sculpting partners Michelle Larson and Bruce Quast. They were working on their sculpture of a bird feeding worms to a nest full of baby birds, which they called Grubhub.
Quast has been coming to the snow sculpting competition for 13 years, while Steve Larson has been coming for 10 years and Michelle Larson has been coming for three years.
Steve Larson said he enjoys the event and creating a sculpture out of a 10 foot tall block of snow is a pretty unique endeavor.
“It’s a fun event and we enjoy each other’s company,” he said.
He also noted there are thousands of spectators who drive through the park or walk by to comment on the sculptures and give words of encouragement.
This year’s U.S. National Snow Sculpting competition will be held Feb. 3—6 in Lake Geneva. The competition will be heald at two locations—at Flat Iron Park at the corner of Center Street and Wrigley Drive, and at Riviera at 812 Wrigley Drive. Eleven teams are scheduled to compete starting at 11 a.m. Feb. 3.