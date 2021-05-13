BELOIT—Three male subjects in their late teens were injured by gunfire Thursday in the 1300 block of Nelson Avenue.
Captain Daniel Molland of the Beloit Police Department said he did not have much information to share with the public Thursday evening, but he was asking for any help that people can offer to help the police solve this crime.
Molland said the police department received a report of gunfire in the area of Nelson Avenue, near Switchtrack Alley at about 5:15 p.m. Police and emergency medical crews responded and found the three gunshot victims. They all were taken to area hospitals. No information was available Thursday night about their condition.
Molland said that although the investigation is in its early stages and not much information is available, the information he did have indicated there was no threat to the public in general.
He asked the public to offer any information they have about this crime. They can call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463, or go online to www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.
“The trend is we are getting cooperation from the public,” Molland said.
Since January of 2021, Beloit police have investigated one gun-related homicide and six non-fatal shootings.
On Jan. 17, a 34-year-old Beloit man was injured following a shooting at around 9:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Eighth Street. An hour later officers found the victim in the 700 block of Brooks Street with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
On Feb. 7, a 43-year-old Beloit man was injured following a shooting in a vehicle following a Super Bowl party in Beloit. Znobian AD McAdory, 22, was arrested shortly after the incident that occurred near the intersection of Woodward and Park avenues where he allegedly fired multiple shots into the vehicle, injuring the man later identified through Rock County Circuit Court records as McAdory’s step-father.
On Feb. 27, a 20-year-old man arrived at the Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound. Beloit police confirmed on March 31 that the unidentified victim was shot within city limits, but did not provide further details.
On March 30, Jordan Jefferson, 33, was shot and died of his injuries. He was shot in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. The incident marked the first homicide of 2021, and is one of two unsolved homicides in Beloit since October of 2020 when Chelsey R. Payton, 26, of Beloit, was shot and killed near the intersection of East Grand and Park avenues.
On April 3, a 25-year-old man was shot while in his vehicle at Fourth Street and Portland Avenue. The victim told police he was in his vehicle when a red Lincoln SUV pulled up next to him and someone shot him. The victim then drove himself to Beloit Memorial Hospital at around 2:42 p.m.
Less than 10 hours later on April 4, a 41-year-old man was shot at around 12:12 a.m. in the 1400 block of Randall Street. The man had been shot while outside on a porch of a residence. He was transported to a local hospital and was treated for his injuries.The string of gun violence in 2021 comes as shootings spiked 157% in 2020 compared to 2019.
Two homicides and 16 non-fatal shootings were reported last year.
Command staff in the department have acknowledged that violent crime is up in Beloit from past years.