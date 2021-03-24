CLINTON—Three candidates are running for two seats available on the Clinton School District Board of Education.
Incumbents Mike Birkholz and Ken Luety will face challenger Tom Kucy on the April 6 ballot.
Mike Birkholz, 50, is foreman for the Town of Beloit road department. He has been a member of the Town of Turtle Fire Department and Town of Turtle Planning Commission. He has served one term on the Clinton school board.
He said he plans to “Continue to strive for quality education for the Clinton community.”
Tom Kucy, 38, is dispatch manager for Point Ready Mix. His community service activities include Special Olympics adult basketball coach and Clinton Youth Soccer Organization coach.
When asked what his major campaign issue is, he said, “There is nothing more important to a community than educating our kids. I can provide insight to the board for years to come as a parent of young children who have most of their school career ahead of them. In these tough times, it is important to have the kids who are currently in school dealing with these changes and issues represented within the board of education when tough decisions are being made.”
Ken Luety, 63, is a farmer in the Clinton area. His community service activities include serving on the Rock County Pork and Beef Producers Board and serving as Wisconsin State Fair swine superintendent.
When asked what his major issues are, he replied, “I’m really excited to see our referendum and reconfiguration projects through to completion. I also want to be involved in making sure that our students are given every opportunity to catch up, considering the challenges this past year.”