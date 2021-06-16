JANESVILLE - Three teenagers are being accused of being involved in a vehicle theft that resulted in a foot chase in Janesville Tuesday evening.
A 17-year-old Janesville male, a 16-year-old Janesville female and a 17-year-old Madison male face possible charges of resisting/obstructing an officer and being passengers in a stolen vehicle, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
A witness reported a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Linn Street at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. A license plate check showed the vehicle was reported stolen in Sun Prairie. Those in the vehicle fled on foot when police arrived. The driver of the vehicle is still being sought.