BELOIT—Four young people from Rockford were arrested and three stolen firearms were recovered following police contact in the 1400 block of Hull Street on Saturday, according to the Beloit Police Department.
At around 6:57 p.m., officers observed a teen with what appeared to be a handgun concealed in his waistband. Officers detained a 16-year-old and located a stolen handgun near him, police said.
After making contact with the 16-year-old, four other male subjects fled from police. Three of them were taken into custody and two other stolen firearms were recovered.
The following arrests were made:
• 16-year-old Rockford male: juvenile in possession of a dangerous weapon, receiving stolen property and resist/obstruct
• 15-year-old Rockford male: resist/obstruct and a juvenile apprehension request
• Mikevion C Ingram, 17, of Rockford: resist/obstruct
• Damion D. Neal, of Rockford, 18: receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon and resist/obstruct