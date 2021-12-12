TOWN OF BELOIT—Two incumbents and one challenger will run for Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors in the April election.
Incumbents Steve Heumiller and Carl McMillan and challenger Linda Ross have all signaled they will run for office after being contacted by the Beloit Daily News.
Heumiller, 68, has served on the board for six years and is a retired agricultural researcher. McMillan, 60, has served for two years and is the technical product support specialist for safety at Granger. Both incumbents said they wanted to stay on the board to continue the strong work in leading the township forward with a vision for growth.
“I want to keep things going the way we have them going and things are going well right now and I want to see that through,” Heumiller said.
McMillan added, “I want to keep the good things we have going. We need to continue the strong work we’ve been doing in adding new staff, acquiring property and building a vision for the township.”
Ross, 56, is the Executive Director for the Leadership Development Academy of Rock County and previously served on the Rock County Christian School Board of Education for six years.
Ross said she’s attended many board meetings for the last six months to familiarize herself with the issues facing the township.
“I always strongly encourage the participants who go through our leadership program to step up and serve in our community, so I felt I should do the same,” Ross said. “ I feel I am well qualified.”
Two seats are open for election on the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors. The Election is set for April 5.