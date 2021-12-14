TOWN OF BELOIT—There are three School District of Beloit Turner Board of Education seats up for reelection this April—those of Treasurer Dannie Shear, and members Carl McMillan and Kristie Petitt.
It’s still unclear if Shear or Petitt are running again. Shear did not return calls by press time. In an email on Monday, Petitt said she was undecided as of this time, but is leaning toward running.
McMillan announced he will not be running for re-election. He said he is busy with his full-time job and serving on the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors. He said he enjoyed his time on the board and found it productive being part of a team focused on moving the district forward and increasing career preparedness opportunities for students.
McMillan, 60, has served since 2019. He is on the communications and curriculum committees. He is a technical product support specialist for safety for Grainger. He has three grown children who attended the Turner school district. He himself attended Turner schools.
McMillan said non-candidacy papers need to be in by 5 p.m. on Dec. 24. Candidate papers need to be in by Jan. 4 at 5 p.m.
As of Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 Turner’s total enrollment was reported as 1,637 students, an increase of 31 students over the previous year’s Third Friday in September pupil count.
Turner opened its new Garden Prairie Intermediate School at 3245 S. Bartells Drive this fall. Construction began during July 2020 and wrapped up in July 2021 on the new intermediate school which serves grades 2 through 5. The price tag of the building is somewhere around $17 million, and was a key piece of the 2018 voter-approved $26 million facilities upgrades referendum. The school is replacing the old Townview Elementary building on the township’s west side.