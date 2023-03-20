BELOIT — Three candidates are running for two seats available on the School District of Beloit Board of Education.
Incumbent school board member Amiee Leavy will face newcomers Brian Nichols and Ryan McDonough in the spring general election. The following is background and views of the candidates. (Candidates are listed in alphabetical order).
Amiee LeavyAmiee Leavy, 44, is finishing up her first three-year term on the School District of Beloit Board of Education.
She has been living in Beloit for 10 years. She earned a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Alcorn State University and she earn her masters in business administration from Ohio State University. She currently serves as Racial Justice Director for the YWCA of Rock County.
She and her husband, fellow school board member Sean Leavy, have two children — Sean II and Madison.
Leavy addressed a concern that some people in the community have voiced, noting that serving on the same school board as her husband is a conflict of interest.
“It’s legally not an issue. We don’t always see thing the same way. We don’t vote as a block,” she said, noting there have been several times when she has voted differently than her husband.
She noted one of the accomplishments she is proud of while serving on the board, was the change in the way student expulsion hearings are conducted. Previously, an independent expulsion hearing officer would conduct an expulsion hearing and then present recommendations to the school board. Now, the school board is able to hear directly from students, parents and administrators in any student expulsion matter.
Regarding concerns about safety in the schools and the code of conduct for students, Leavy said if there is a physical altercation in the school, officials should find out what policies apply to the situation.
“I don’t think Beloit schools are more violent than other schools,” she said. “Do we have discipline problems that need to be addressed? Yes. The code of conduct needs to be followed.”
She said there are a number of good things going on in the district including numerous Advanced Placement (AP), students excelling in the Jazz Band, theater, arts and choir and athletics.
She said the school district is seeking approval for two referendum questions because the district has seen a zero percent increase in per pupil funding and the district currently has a $4.5 million budget deficit. She said to address this, the district, under the guidance of Superintendent Willie Garrison II, is working to “right size” the district. This will involve a freeze on filling some positions. and through the reconfiguration process, some district buildings may be repurposed.
Ryan McDonoughRyan McDonough, 44, has lived in Beloit for four years. He owns his own remodeling company, KR Design and Remodeling. He is a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He is married and he and his wife, Katie, make their home in Beloit. He has three children, two of which are studying in the University of Wisconsin system.
He said he ran as a write-in candidate for the Rock County Board about a year ago, but was unsuccessful in his bid for office. He now is running for the board of education because he sees areas that need improvement.
“I think the school district can do better. I think it should focus more on achievement,” McDonough said.
McDonough said he has had several teachers in his family, including his grandmother, his mother, his stepfather and his cousin.
He said because of his business background, he knows the importance of balancing a budget, and his Army background sharpened his leadership skills. He also said he is good at working with others.
He said the school district ranks near the bottom of the state when it comes to student achievement. He believes som of the problems contributing to this is the high poverty rate in some schools, as well as parent support and involvement.
McDonough said each home should have internet access, however, he admitted he did not know the cost of providing internet to every home of Beloit district families.
He said the school district should cut costs. He said through reconfiguration, two schools in the district will close and there will be some layoffs. However, he said when it comes to laying off staff, there are some administrator positions that should be eliminated before teacher positions.
“Teachers are the backbone of the schools.
McDonough also said when he talks with teachers, they say classroom disruptions by students are taking far too much time away from instruction, and the district’s code of conduct is not being enforced.
Brian NicholsBrian Nichols, 70, has been a resident of Beloit for 2 1/2 years. He is semi-retired and he had worked for Ashland Oil and Refining Company. He currently is involved in the Sheri Rowe Ministries. He has been married to Sheri Nichols, who grew up in Beloit, for over four years. He has three children, six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
This is the first time he has run for an elected office.
Nichols said be became interested in the board of education after attending a few meetings and after talking with a few teachers. He believes his business background, which includes staff management and budgeting, would benefit the school district.
“I want to make a difference,” he said.
Nichols said he believes the referendum questions that the district placed on the April ballot are ill-timed. He said the district is asking taxpayers for funding at a time when student enrollment is declining. He also said the district has about $18 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds it has not yet spent. He believes the ESSER funding could have been used for at least some of the projects, such as heating and ventilation repairs, that the district is seeking through the referendums.
He also said the academic performance among students must improve. He said if he is elected, he will visit the schools to see first-hand what can be done to improve student performance.
He also said there is a concern about safety schools.
“One of the teachers I met has two young children and she is home schooling them because of safety concerns,” Nichols said.
Nichols noted he has been endorsed by the Beloit Education Association and the Beloit Secretarial Union.