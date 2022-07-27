Three Republican candidates’ names appear on the primary election ballot in the race for the 31st District Assembly seat.
State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, currently represents residents of the 31st Assembly District. However, Loudenbeck has decided not to run again for her Assembly seat and instead is running for Wisconsin Secretary of State.
The three Republicans running for the 31st Assembly seat are Jason Dean of the Town of LaGrange, Ellen Schutt of Clinton and Maryann Zimmerman of Whitewater. The winner of the primary will face Democrat Brienne Brown of Whitewater in the general election.
Jason Dean, 44, is a warehouse manager with ABC Supply Co. and works with area fire departments. He also is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Family: He is married to Jessica Dean and they have three children—Nicholas, 22, Braden, 20 and Jeffrey, 16.
Education: National University.
Political Experience: Dean had assisted in the 2018 campaign of U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville. While in the Marine Corps, he served as a Congressional Fellow in the U.S. Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.
Issues facing state: Dean believes the main issue facing the state is the lack of cooperation between political parties on key issues.
“Little has been accomplished in Madison due to political party lines,” Dean said.
He also said wasteful spending has been rampant during the current administration. The state has a $3.8 billion surplus, but local municipalities struggle to fund police and fire departments. He said the state needs to focus on schools, public safety and local infrastructure.
Candidate priorities: Dean said he will focus on ensuring public safety agencies are properly funded without raising taxes. He plans to do this by reducing wasteful spending and focusing on areas that local communities struggle with most, including education, emergency services and infrastructure.
Ellen Schutt, 26, is a legislative aide for State Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc.
Family: She is married to her husband, Eric.
Education: Schutt earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin—Madison.
Political experience: Schutt served as an intern for State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, and currently works in the office of State Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc. She said these experiences have helped her understand the governmental process and where reforms are needed. She believes the experience has been especially helpful in budgetary issues and how to eliminate unnecessary spending.
Issues facing state: “I’ve met thousands of people across the district at parades, community events, and on their doorsteps. The main issues I hear about are record inflation, rising violent crime rates, and ensuring rural Wisconsin doesn’t get left behind,” Schutt said.
Candidate priorities: Schutt said she would use her experience working with elected officials to work on budgetary issues and reign in wasteful spending. She also would work to make sound investments in law enforcement and public safety and ensure rural communities and small towns are prioritized.
“I believe that the 31st Assembly District needs a strong, conservative voice and I will be that voice,” she said.
Maryann Zimmerman, 38, is a small business owner.
Family: She and her husband, Jim, have four children.
Education: She earned a bachelor of science degree in healthcare administration and business. She is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt and certified project management specialist. She also is a certified pullorum tester.
Political experience: She was elected to the Whitewater Unified School District Board of Education in 2021.
Issues facing state: She believes the main issues are the unaffordability of necessities, blowback from government overreach in the past and mental health issues.
“If these three things were addressed, we would see an improvement in our local communities and statwide. Most other issues stem from these three things,” Zimmerman said.
Candidate priorities: Zimmerman said she would write or co-sponsor legislation to address gas taxes, election integrity, funding for education, making sure mental health services are accessible throughout the state. She also would support developers who will build affordable housing and she would encourage more small businesses. She also wants to get the $3.8 billion state surplus back in the pockets of taxpayers and to protect the rights of individuals from state, federal and local government overreach.