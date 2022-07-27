voting2
Beloit resident Buck Hessenberger enters his ballot to be tabulated after voting in last April’s spring election at the Central Christian Church polling place in Beloit.

 BDN file photo

Three Republican candidates’ names appear on the primary election ballot in the race for the 31st District Assembly seat.

State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, currently represents residents of the 31st Assembly District. However, Loudenbeck has decided not to run again for her Assembly seat and instead is running for Wisconsin Secretary of State.