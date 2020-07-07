BELOIT—Three reports of gunfire were made between late Monday and early Tuesday less than six hours apart, according to Beloit police.
At 11:36 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of 10th Street. The residence was hit by gunfire several times, including one bullet that went into a living room, according to police reports.
At 1:13 a.m. on Tuesday, a vehicle was shot a dozen times in the 1700 block of Gateway Boulevard with two bullets striking another vehicle in a nearby parking spot.
At 6:25 a.m. on Tuesday, two vehicles parked in a driveway in the 1600 block of Roosevelt Avenue were shot several times, the department said.
Neither vehicle was occupied at the time of the shooting, police said. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
or submit an anonymous tip through gbacrimestoppers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.