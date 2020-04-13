BELOIT—Incumbent Stephanie Jacobs and newcomers Amiee Leavy, Maria Delgado and Spencer Anderson won the four open seats on the School District of Beloit Board of Education. Incumbents Pam Charles and Wendy Sanchez didn’t make it.
The votes were as follows: Leavy, 2,905 or 21%; Delgado, 2,583, or 18%; Jacobs, 2,559, or 18%; and Spencer Anderson, 2,304 or 16%. Sanchez received 2,112 votes, or 15% and Charles received 1,625 votes, or 11%.
The two highest recipients will be getting the three-year terms; the third highest will receive the two-year term; and the lowest of the top four will get the one-year term.
Sanchez was up for re-election as her three-year term was ending, and Charles was up for re-election as she received a one-year term. Jacobs was filling a two-year term open from former board member John Winkelmann’s resignation. There was also a one-year term open as a result of former board member’s David Wilson’s resignation, currently filled by Jeff Klett who is stepping off the board.
Leavy, a professional educator, said she wants the district to reach as many kids as it can with distance learning, keep families engaged and make sure families have what they need such as food, emotional support and educational services.
Leavy thanked everyone who supported the campaign.
“I look forward to being a voice for everyone and will make sure to be making the best decisions for students, educators and for all the families in the community,” Leavy said. “The work has to be done and I’m excited to be a voice in the room and to positively impact students and families.”
Jacobs, a retired principal, said she ran to help hire a new superintendent, enforce discipline and build trust.
“I am extremely humbled for the voter support, and I will do my very best in my role as a board member to help our district move forward,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs gave a special thank you to her treasurer John Acomb.
Jacobs said it’s important for the board to work together going forward in light the unexpected circumstances surrounding COVID 19.
“We have to ensure our students don’t get left behind,” Jacobs added.
Delgado, an economic support leader supervisor with the Rock County Human Services, said she wanted to have a diverse and inclusive board and district which will offer high quality education for all students. She said she ran to have the opportunity to contribute to the success of the district and to work for accountability and transparency within the board, administration and school district as a whole.
“I want to say ‘thank you’ to everyone. This has been a great experience. The work is going to start now which I’m very excited about. I think we are going to have a very strong team to work with, and I want to thank all of the voters for placing trust in me and I will be working hard to make sure that trust stays,” Delgado said.
Delgado said she also wanted to thank her family and her campaign manager Anissa Welch for their support.
Delgado said the challenges surrounding COVID-19 will make the team strong and she’s optimistic and looking forward to overcoming them.
Spencer Anderson, a flight instructor, said he ran to focus on teacher and student retention.
“I want to thank everyone who supported me. I couldn’t have done it without people helping me along the way and doing their part. I’m extremely appreciative,” Anderson said.
Anderson said he’s excited to be able to try to make a difference.
“There will be a lot of challenges, and it will be a great experience,” he said.
Charles issued the following statement: “I’m extremely grateful for the support I have received over the years. It’s been a true honor to have served three terms on the Beloit School Board. I’d like to congratulate the incoming board members and wish them all the best. Their success as board members means success for Beloit’s children and our community and that’s what we should each hope for and work towards.”
The Daily News was unable to reach Sanchez by press time for comment.
