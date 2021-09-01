BELOIT — Three men were arrested on Sunday after Beloit police found a handgun and drugs as officers were serving a Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrant, the department said.
Officers located a suspect who had an outstanding warrant at around 7:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Bluff Street. Raymone D. Gosha, 22, of Beloit, and two others were in the driveway and they fled when officers approached. All three were taken into custody following a foot chase. Officers recovered marijuana, cocaine, a handgun, oxycodone and cash, police said.
Gosha was arrested on possible charges of possession with intent to deliver- narcotic, possession with intent to deliver-marijuana within 100 feet of a school, two counts of resist/obstruct, and a felony Department of Corrections warrant.
Charreese M. Long, 29, of Oshkosh, was arrested on possible charges of resist/obstruct and a felony Department of Corrections warrant.
Vontrell J. Varnado, 20, of Beloit, was arrested on possible charges of carrying a concealed weapon, felony bail jumping and possession with intent to deliver-marijuana