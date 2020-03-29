JANESVILLE - Three Janesville men were taken into custody Sunday and face possible charges of disorderly conduct after they allegedly tried to lure minors into a vehicle on March 20.
Makenzee L. Jacobson, 21, Michael J. Rice, 27, and Ethan A. Balkema, 19, were taken into custody Sunday, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
On March 20, between 6:30 and 7 p.m., two minors were walking in the 1600 block of Morningside Drive when a vehicle with three men in it pulled up. The suspects reportedly asked the minors if they wanted a ride or if they wanted candy. The minors felt the suspects were becoming aggressive and they fled.
