JANESVILLE—The three suspects charged in connection with a June 7 fatal shooting on Porter Avenue have had their cases bound over for trial following hearings Monday in Rock County Circuit Court.
Elontae M. Phiffer, 18, Damon E. Allen, 19, and Journee R. Weathers Jr., 19, appeared before Court Commissioner Jack Hoag for preliminary hearings. Following a review of the cases, Hoag ruled that all three cases showed possible probable cause that a felony may have been committed.
No pleas were entered on Monday, with Rock County District Attorney’s Office staff noting that arraignment is going to be before Judge Karl Hanson.
No date was set on Monday for an arraignment. All three defendants are held in the Rock County Jail on $250,000 cash bonds.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News:
Weathers is the alleged gunman in the shooting death of Drevian T. Allen Sr. 25, of Beloit, on June 7 in the 1700 block of Porter Avenue.
Court records show Weathers shot Allen following a disagreement between Phiffer and Allen over the sale of a used vehicle that escalated.
Drevian Allen had contacted Phiffer about problems with the vehicle that were pointed out by a mechanic.
Weathers and Allen got out of the vehicle. Phiffer pulling a black handgun from his shorts, which he then gave to Weathers, the complaint states.
Phiffer then attempted to fight Drevian Allen, with Allen’s mother standing between the men.
A fight ensued, with Phiffer pushing Drevian Allen’s mother away while also punching him, the complaint said. Following the punch, Weathers allegedly pulled the handgun and fired two shots, both striking Drevian Allen at point-blank range.