BELOIT - Police are investigating an accident injuring three people at Riverside Drive and ABC Parkway around 5:07 p.m. Saturday.
The three injured individuals were on two motorcycles when they collided with a car. They were transported to an area hospital for their non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the car left the scene, but was spotted by a patrol officer near Pleasant Street and White Avenue about an hour later. The driver, an 18-year-old Beloit male, was arrested for felony hit and run causing injury.