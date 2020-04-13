BELOIT—Three incumbents and one newcomer have won seats on the Beloit City Council, according to unofficial Rock County April 7 election results, as all winners say they want to band together to bring Beloit through the COVID-19 health crisis.
Beloit Health System Physical Therapist Brittany Keyes tallied 2,294 votes (21.03%) followed by Council President Regina Dunkin with 2,184 votes (20.02%), along with councilors Kevin Leavy 1,994 votes (18.28%) and Mark Preuschl 1,931 votes (17.70%), Rock County Clerk’s Office data shows.
Challengers Paul Martin 1,263 votes (11.58%) and Markese Terrell 1,207 votes (11.06%) fell short of winning office.
Keyes, 33, won the highest vote total of the field in her first bid for council.
“I am so humbled and so grateful for all the support that I’ve had over the last few months,” Keyes said. “I am feeling very honored right now. I am very motivated to take on this role, and to keep listening and continuing to keep bringing community concerns forward.”
Dunkin, 54, has been on the council since 2016 and serves as the Beloit Health System Community Relations Coordinator.
In 2018, Dunkin was named president of the council, marking the first time the council leadership was held by an African American woman.
“I am truly honored to be re-elected to the Beloit City Council,” Dunkin said. “I am so grateful for my family, friends, voters and everyone involved in the electoral process because this year has been very challenging. I will work with my fellow councilors to ensure that we continue to be a voice for all members of our community. We will get through this together.”
Leavy, 57, is a council veteran having served on the council from 2003 to 2014 and 2016 to present. He said winning re-election was “a great honor.”
“I think the community showing trust in me is huge,” Leavy said. “My focus is to keep the citizens of the city safe and making sure that even in the attitude of staying safer at home, we continue to run the city and move the city forward.”
Preuschl, 64, has been on the council since 2016 and works in retail merchandising. He said he appreciated everyone that came out to vote on April 7, with the City of Beloit consolidating polling places to City Hall and requiring drive-through voting.
“Considering what it took to vote, I don’t feel like celebrating, but I appreciate every voter making the effort,” Preuschl said. “We’ll celebrate when this is over, and we can look forward to a changed, stronger and better future.”
The council is expected to meet for reorganization for election of a president and vice president on April 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.