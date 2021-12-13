As we all know, December is the month for gift-giving. As a privileged citizen of a First World country I have received hundreds of gifts during my lifetime. I can hardly remember any of them.
Perhaps this is because most of them have been shirts and socks and coats and trousers. I am indifferent to clothing, as anyone who has ever met me will soon conclude.
Yet people still give me clothes. I think they are trying to help, even if nothing much can be done with me. As a result, their gifts of fabric are, to me, forgettable.
For a while I was the only young child in my father’s huge family of brothers and sisters. Most of them were childless, so they thought, I think, that my existence was moving the needle, if only a little, the other way. I recall one Christmas when they all descended on our house, each carrying five or six toys for what was then the only new McBride in town. I returned home from somewhere to find about 40 toys spread all over the living room. My aunts and uncles were all laughing and wondering which one I would play with first.
I don’t remember a single one of them.
These memories suggest the futility and vanity of gift-giving. It is better to give than to receive. I believe that. Maybe I’m just a bad receiver: a spoiled guy who dresses poorly and can’t recollect his toys from seventy years ago. But I’m a good giver. Last year I gave my favorite relative a pair of socks.
This brings us to the three gifts I DO remember. What do they tell us, and how might the lessons guide your shopping this year?
First, I recall Christmas back in 1951 when my parents gave me a Farmall Tractor Tricycle. It was speedy and red. I rode it everywhere, always careful not to pedal it on the streets. There were ample sidewalks. I will never forget riding to the end of our driveway and deciding whether I would start out my day to the left or the right. I was the master of all I surveyed. I was captain of my fate. No general ever commanded an army with as much power as I ordered my destiny on my Farmall Tractor Trike.
This was a brilliant gift. It was not only bright red. It gave me a license to travel. And it was a tractor, so I could play farmer along the way. I was not only traversing the walks. I was also plowing the corn. This gave me a thrilling sense of adult freedom and responsibility. I had such a great notion of my own achievement that I often wish I had that tractor back, though I doubt if it would fit me any longer.
Lesson: Give your loved one something that will increase their sense of power and reliability.
Second, there was my daughter’s gift of one of those fancy safety razors, the kind with eighteen or twenty blades. Before this gift, I had always been a single-blade man. I long ago learned that beards are too itchy for me, so I would have to shave facial bristles daily. And, as long as it was something I had to do, I decided to make it as adventurous as possible. This way, it would become less boring. And what greater daily drama than the use of week-old single blades-the sort that was apt to cut your face if you weren’t careful. Therefore, I became the Indiana Jones of shaving, always devising various obstacles to making the whole process smooth and easy.
My daughter knew all about my shaving neurosis and decided to cure me of it. Shaving did not have to be Tom McBride and the Temple of Doom. It could be a quick and frictionless delight-hence, her surprise gift.
Sometimes I use this gift, though I still hearken back to razors that make shaving hard, just so I can alleviate the ennui of a bothersome regular task. Still her gift floored me. I never, ever saw it coming.
Lesson: Give your loved ones something that will amaze them because in their eyes it would be the last thing they would anticipate.
Third and last: One year my son gave me a book I’d never heard of. It’s title is THINKING FAST AND SLOW, by Daniel Kahnemann. It turned out to be a best-seller. The author is a psychologist who won the Nobel Prize for ECONOMICS. Go figure.
The gist of the book is that in life we sometimes think fast and, though less often, sometimes think slow. We could save ourselves a lot of misery if we thought slower about things we think fast about and faster about things we think slower about. This is good advice for all of us, not just NFL quarterbacks.
Yet the part of the book I most remember is the enmity between what Kahneman calls The Experiencing Self and the Remembering Self. We all have these two selves. But they barely know one another. We can experience a lot of pain in our lives, but if we recall some big happy events, such as our first car or the birth of our first child, we will say we’ve had a happy life. No matter how much pain we go through, if it ends well, we say we’ve had a happy life. The Experiencing Self suffers. The remembering Self does not.
So the next time you have a toothache, think of a gift that made you happy. It works for me. Every time my knees give out on me, I think about that red Farmall Trike.
Last Lesson: Give your loved ones something that will make them wiser.
It’s a rough job. But somebody has to do it.
Tom McBride is the author of BENT DEAD IN BELOIT: A Mystery.