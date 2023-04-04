hot Three elected to Prairie Hill School Board Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 4, 2023 Apr 4, 2023 Updated 9 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOUTH BELOIT - Two newcomers and an incumbent were elected to the Prairie Hill School District Board of Education on Tuesday.Incumbent board president Kimberly Aulenbacher was re-elected to the board with 377 votes.Newcomer Laurie Dixon was the top vote-getter with 409 votes. The third candidate elected to the board was Justin Keller with 282 votes.Two other candidates appeared on the ballot. They were Jared Eischeid who received 272 votes and Joshua Ballard who received 271 votes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted Subject pulled from Rock River following pursuit Hendricks sells sign company STATELINE: Rock Bar & Grill does makeover Whitewater woman charged in death of baby boy Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime