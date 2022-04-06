hot Three elected to Footville Village Board Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FOOTVILLE - Candidates were selected in a five-way race for three seats on the Footville Village Board Tuesday.Chuck Hagmann won a seat on the board receiving 72 votes, or 21.56% of the vote.Rich Woodstock also won a seat on the board with 70 votes or 20.96% of the vote.Nicole Conway won a seat with 66 votes or 19.76% of the vote.David Wells was not elected to the board. He received 60 votes or 17.96% of the vote.Mike Hoff also was not elected. He received 49 votes or 14.67% of the vote. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Footville Village Board Election Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit casino project took key step forward in 2021 Beloit trio will use sports as a hook to bring youth into new Hilltopp Community Center Man killed in shooting at mall in Cherry Valley, Illinois Four running for three seats on Beloit Turner School Board UPDATE: Two incumbents, two newcomers elected to Beloit School Board Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime