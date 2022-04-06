FOOTVILLE - Candidates were selected in a five-way race for three seats on the Footville Village Board Tuesday.

Chuck Hagmann won a seat on the board receiving 72 votes, or 21.56% of the vote.

Rich Woodstock also won a seat on the board with 70 votes or 20.96% of the vote.

Nicole Conway won a seat with 66 votes or 19.76% of the vote.

David Wells was not elected to the board. He received 60 votes or 17.96% of the vote.

Mike Hoff also was not elected. He received 49 votes or 14.67% of the vote.

Tags

Recommended for you