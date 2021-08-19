BELOIT—“I love teamwork.”
That’s what Sun Valley Presbyterian Church Community Life Ministry Chairperson Michele Robbins said about the efforts of three churches to offer free backpacks to those in need following a challenging pandemic year.
Sun Valley Presbyterian Church and United Church of Beloit teamed up with Community Baptist Church of South Beloit to round up 207 backpacks and fill them with school supplies. Robbins, Community Baptist Church President of Women’s Ministry, along with Helen Davis, United Church of Beloit Chairman of the Deacons Outreach Board Gary Kovanda and United Church of Beloit Lead Minister Steve Erkel, spoke about the effort with the Beloit Daily News.
Church volunteers were stuffing the backpacks on Monday at United Church of Beloit. They will be distributed as part of the Merrill Community Community Center/Community Action Community Cleanup Day on Saturday near the Beloit Historical Society Lincoln Center, 845 Hackett St.
The backpacks will be distributed from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. People can enter from Hackett Street. There is a parking lot for the backpack giveaway. It will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis until the backpacks are gone.
“This is the second year of doing this, and it’s something our ministry does to help out in the community and to help others. We like partnering with other churches and agencies. We are dedicated women who see the need and who want to help,” Davis said.
After the churches rounded up funds, Erkel said he went to various Walmarts to purchase supplies for each backpack.
“My job was to coordinate the process by buying the supplies and coming up with a packing process,” Erkel added.
“He’s real good at it,” Davis noted.
After the stuffing, church members will be on site to help dispense the backpacks.
“Our backpacks are free for those in need,” Erkel said. “We want to take worry away from families.”
“I’m delighted to work with other churches to be able to do this together. The deacons outreach board contributed plus asked the congregation for donations which we received,” Kovanda said.
Caleb Robbins, 9, said it got a little warm during the hard work of stuffing, “but I enjoyed it.”