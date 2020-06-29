JANESVILLE - Three Beloit men were arrested Saturday after they allegedly were involved in an armed robbery in Janesville.
Gerald R. Hopewell, 45, faces possible charges of armed robbery and false imprisonment. Shay L. Rogers, 50, and Dominick J. Delao, 30, each face a charge of party to the crime of armed robbery, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
At about 12:20 p.m. the suspects were in a vehicle in a parking lot of a store in the 2900 block of Deerfield Drive. A facsimile handgun was displayed and the victim was told to hand over his wallet. The victim said he had no money, so he was forced to drive to an ATM to withdraw money. He then was forced to buy clothing for the suspect.
The victim was able to get away and report the crime and the suspects were captured.
