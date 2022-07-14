BELOIT—A group of Beloit children who want to go to Disney World have decided the best way to make their dreams come true is to raise their own money to make their vacation memorable.
Every Saturday, from 1—3 p.m., Oz’Reona Blue, 3, Jai’Onna Earl, 2, and Iyona Smith, 2, sell drinks and snacks at their lemonade stand at the corner of Kenwood Avenue and Hackett Street in Beloit.
The girls are selling different flavors of lemonade including blue raspberry lemonade, strawberry and a few others.
Danayja Davenport, Oz’Reona’s mom, came up with the idea when the three girls were invited to go to Disney World.
“The three girls’ Nana, Angie, wanted to take the three girls to Disney World,” Davenport noted. “I thought opening up a lemonade stand would be a way for each of the three girls to have spending money on the trip. I have never been to Disney World either and though this would be a good way for the girls to have a trip to remember.”
The goal for the fundraiser is to raise $1,500, so the three girls would have $500 each for spending money on the trip.
“We first opened the stand on July 2, where we started with lemonade and candy to sell,” Davenport said. “On July 9 we started selling brats as well for people to eat with their lemonade.”
Examples of candy they have sold included Starburst, Nerds, lollipops and much more. They also are selling chips including Doritos and Cheetos.
The mothers of Earl and Smith, Lashonda and Mariah respectively, are also assisting with the concessions stand.
“On July 16 we will be selling walking nachos at the stand in addition to the lemonade” Davenport noted.
Each glass of lemonade costs $2 and the walking nachos will cost $2.50.
People have been responding well to the stand and enjoying the snacks.
“So far we have raised $830 in the first two Saturdays,” Davenport said.
This puts the girls a little more than halfway to their overall goal of $1,500.
“The lemonade stand will be operational every Saturday for the rest of the summer,” Davenport noted.
“We will be meeting next month to buy the tickets and make reservations,” Davenport said.
The family hopes to go on the trip in a few months, from Nov. 25-30.
“We hope to go a few weeks after my daughter’s birthday, in late November,” Davenport noted.
Blue will be going to Disney World with her cousins, aunts, Nanna, and mother.
Children 3 and up tickets start at $104 a day and adult tickets start at $109 a day, according to Disney’s website.
According to Disney children age 2 and under don’t need to pay an admission fee.
Additional costs will include air fare, gas fees and food that the family will be paying for.
“The money that we are raising will make sure they have money to get something for themselves on the trip to remember and keep,” Davenport noted.