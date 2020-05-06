BELOIT — Beloit police arrested two Beloit teens and a 30-year-old following reports of gunfire near the intersection of Tenth Street and Liberty Avenue on Wednesday morning.
Officers responded at around 6:08 a.m. and through an investigation learned that shots were fired into the air and did not strike people, buildings or vehicles.
Two 16-year-olds were arrested on the possible charges of felon in possession of a firearm and Martin J. Leon, of Beloit, was arrested for possession of THC and on past warrants for battery, false imprisonment, strangulation and a federal warrant, police said.
