SOUTH BELOIT - Three people have applied for the District 4 Winnebago County Board seat.
Applicants are Scott Anderson, Mark Olson and Michael Vaughan.
The seat was occupied by David Boomer of South Beloit, who announced he was stepping down from the position on March 12.
Interviews of the candidates will be conducted beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Interviews will be conducted via Zoom technology. Residents can view the interviews via the county website at www.wincoil.us.
County Board Chair Frank Haney will make a selection to fill the position and a majority vote of the county board will be needed to confirm the appointment. A first reading of the appointment could be on April 23.
