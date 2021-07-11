BELOIT—Three people face possible drug and weapons charges after a search warrant was executed Thursday at a residence in Beloit.
Alijawon J. Brown, 20, faces possible charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession with intent to deliver cocaine/cocaine base, child neglect, receiving stolen property (firearm) and a probation violation.
Tyrese A. Harvey-Brooks, 19, faces possible charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, resisting/obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession with intent to deliver cocaine/cocaine base, receiving stolen property (firearm) and a probation violation.
Bertha Betacourt, 21, faces possible charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession with intent to deliver cocaine/cocaine base, child neglect and receiving stolen property (firearm).
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit executed the search warrant at 9:15 a.m. at a residence in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenu and seized 16.76 pounds of marijuana, 151 grams of cocaine, five firearms and about $18,500 in U.S. currency, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The suspects are scheduled for initial court appearances today.