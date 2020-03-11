BELOIT—Those serving others are being extra diligent about hand-washing and using hand sanitizer.
At Beloit Meals on Wheels, 20-year veteran volunteers Dan Summers and Sue Knueppel, have been diligent about staying healthy. They are regularly washing their hands, and both say they carry hand sanitizer in their vehicles for use between deliveries. With hand sanitizer getting costly and becoming more scarce, Knueppel said she was looking into making her own to ensure an ample supply.
Because BMOW clients are older and more at risk if they contract COVID-19, the volunteers said they are extra cautious. Knueppel said clients may ask for a volunteer to get them a spoon or fork, or help them open a container of juice or milk. Knueppel said she makes sure to wash her hands before coming in contact with any utensil or food product.
Knueppel and Summers are committed to not shaking hands when out in public, politely offering an elbow bump instead. Knueppel and Summers said they don’t want to pass on any illness to the clients and also want to remain healthy enough to keep delivering. With COVID-19 possibly arriving in the county soon, there could be a shortage of volunteers. Currently, there are five people on the waiting list for meals as BMOW serves 115 clients a day.
BMOW Executive Director Ellen Wiegand said it’s been business as usual, albeit with more precautions.
Volunteers have been instructed to stay home if they aren’t feeling well and to be diligent about washing their hands. While the population Meals on Wheels serves is vulnerable, Wiegand said they are also homebound, which may reduce their risk of contracting illness.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Father TJ Humphrey said he’s been proactive by using lots of hand sanitizer before and after giving the Eucharist. Hand sanitizer is located on the altar and used liberally.
In the Episcopal tradition, Humphrey said people typically receive the bread in hand, eat it and then share the same chalice of wine. While some people opt to dip the bread in the wine, Humphrey said it’s actually safer to drink from the same chalice than dipping one’s fingers inside the vessel.
“The wine is so potent that it kills germs, but when sticking their fingers in, the germs under their fingernails come out,” Humphrey said.
Humphrey said the Eucharist is voluntary so people have the right to make up their own minds if they want to partake.
“If you partake of the bread or the wine, it’s the same as the whole thing. You can partake of just the bread, and it all still counts,” he said. “We’ve not done anything in terms of changing our way of doing things, but we do have options.”
Most people at the church are still shaking hands, and sometimes give hugs.
“You don’t want to over-react, or under-react either. We are still figuring out the balance,” Humphrey said.
Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, 515 Blackhawk Blvd., South Beloit, under the umbrella of Tutera Senior Living & Health has initiated visitor restrictions based on recommendations from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Health Care Association as well as respective state regulatory bodies. It is also enhancing employee, patient and visitor screenings and precautions based on requirements from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), according to information from Tutera Senior Living & Health Care Regional Vice President of Operations Scott McBride.
