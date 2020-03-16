BELOIT—Lots of people across the community have stepped up to help parents with childcare issues in light of area schools closing.
Beloit Memorial High School student big sister Imelda Dominguez, 16, the daughter of Rodrigo Dominguez and Maria Zunig, is babysitting her sister Alexia Dominguez, 10, and hoping to help babysit for employees at her parents’ businesses.
“I’m good with kids, I understand them, their needs and their developmental stages,” Imelda said.
Imelda, who hopes to become a lawyer one day, said she doesn’t want to lose out on learning. She got up Monday morning and made a schedule for her sister which included an hour of reading, online math work, room cleaning and more. In the coming weeks dog walking, painting and house projects will be undertaken as well as a little fun jumping on the trampoline.
Although the Stateline Family YMCA is closed, its Growing Tree daycare for children age 5 and under is still open, according to Stateline Family YMCA President and CEO Ann Hankins.
She said the daycare hadn’t experienced any big increase in kids so far. It’s been reaching out to families associated with the daycare to ensure they have childcare. The Stateline Family YMCA has also been in contact with Beloit Health System and Beloit Area Community Health Center to see if its healthcare workers need care for children aged infant to 12-years-old. The Y is compiling lists of such healthcare workers in hopes of providing it as an additional support to the community.
Marilyn Sloniker, owner of Kiddie Ranch, 1702 House St., hasn’t had a large influx of kids at her business, but has been busy rounding up food, supplies and staff. School-agers in the before and aftercare programs are now staying for full days requiring one to two additional staff members and extra food.
Sloniker, who usually orders her supplies online on Thursday, wasn’t able to pick up her order as she usually does on Friday. By Saturday she headed out to the store to round up ample supplies.
With an average of 40-45 kids a day expected and 20 staff members, she needed to purchase 18 gallons of milk, food and cleaning items.
Sloniker received many looks as she pulled her heaping shopping cart around the store and tried to explain she was shopping for a daycare. She received several comments regarding her large food supply including: “That’s why there’s a problem, hoarders like her.”
It took Sloniker five hours of searching at stores in Beloit and Janesville to get what she needed. She said she tried to patiently explain to others why she needed so much stock.
“I said ‘I own a daycare, and the kids don’t have school’,” Sloniker said.
Kiddie Ranch Director Carmela Hyde explained the daycare is taking extra precautions and is requiring staff to increase handwashing.
‘The hardest part right now is making sure our contact with one another is limited, no hugs or high fives with children. We are making sure that we disinfect all areas of the building several times throughout the day. Parents part with children at the door. Any children with fevers are not allowed back in the building unless they have doctor’s permission,” Hyde said.
Sloniker said staff are using gloves to handle money and must wash their hands if they touch their face.
As Kiddie Ranch is averaging 40-45 children a day with capacity for up to 72 kids on a daily basis, it currently is accepting more children for people who need childcare.
Hyde said she’s been overwhelmed with how supportive parents have been, reaching out to the Kiddie Ranch II Facebook page.
“It made me feel close to the families, them reaching out and asking if we needed anything. To me it says a lot during this time. We are together going to be proactive and take caution to protect and help one another,” Hyde said.
BMHS student Alexis Swanson, 15, said she too hopes to babysit and help family and friends.
“I would like to stay busy, and I like to stay busy. There’s not much to do in this long three week break,” Swanson said. “I’m thinking about becoming a doctor and hope to get experience working with kids.”
