Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are gradually increasing in Wisconsin and Illinois—a trend reflected locally.
There were 17 people hospitalized in Rock County as of Aug. 20, a number which has been increasing since July 8 when it had dropped to zero.
On Aug. 17 in Wisconsin, the seven-day average of those hospitalized in the state was 619 which has been increasing since it was 78 on July 9.
There were 2,937,586 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 50.5% of the population, and 6,666,733 in Illinois who received both doses or 53.3% of the population, according to health agencies in both states.
In Wisconsin, 2,780,923 adults age 18 and over completed the vaccine series, or 61% of the population.
Rock County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and no death on Aug. 20, the latest data available as of press time. To date, a total of 17,203 cases and 188 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began in the spring.
There were 16,581 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 434 active cases.
As of Saturday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 1,241. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been seven, and the seven day average state positivity rate was 7.1%.
As of Friday, Aug. 20 Winnebago County in Illinois reported 169.2 cases per 100,000, a rate which is increasing. The positivity rate was 6.7%. There is 42.9% of the county that is fully vaccinated and the predominant variant is the Delta strain of the virus
On Aug. 20, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 24,682 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 126 additional deaths since reporting on Aug. 13.
As of Aug. 19, 2,000 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 468 patients were in the ICU and 234 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 13-19, 2021 is 6.1%. However, regional 7-day test positivity averages range from 4.2% to 10.4%.