SOUTH BELOIT—For Jillian Mazeika, reopening Reich Chiropractic Clinic in South Beloit just felt right, and she will continue offering care for patients across the Stateline Area just as her grandfather and father did before her.
Mazeika,24, is the daughter of the late Brad Reich, who passed away suddenly in August of 2019. At the time of her father’s passing, Mazeika was still in school at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. She chose to keep the original office location at 1831 Blackhawk Boulevard open rather than moving to a new space.
“It always led back to coming back here,” Mazeika said. “There was just so much history here. I learned so much from him over the years. I got to see him do a lot. I found myself veering toward what he did because I was comfortable with it and I liked it. Ever since I was a kid I wanted to be a chiropractor and I saw how happy he made people.”
After remodeling the office to add her personal touch to the space, Mazeika says she’s confident the family-oriented clinic’s 70th year will be one of its most successful. The clinic was first built by her grandfather, Robert Reich.
“The patient response I have been getting has been so moving and amazing,” Mazeika said. “Some people say they see my dad in me and that’s been very heart-warming.”
Mazeika uses a diversified, hands-on adjustment technique and said those who might not be familiar with chiropractic care should think about it as cars on a highway.
“If there’s a crash on Highway 251 or on I-90 there would be a back up and people would have their brakes on. We use that analogy and say the pain that you are having is our brake lights letting us know there’s something going on in your body,” she said. “We go in and step in with manual manipulation to help the body function on the human interstate.”
New patients go through a new patient exam and x-rays before being adjusted and shown certain stretches that help people recover while at home. The clinic has implemented measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and masks are required during appointments.
“Chiropractic care is really accessible and we work with people to help them feel better,” Mazeika said.
But Mazeika’s work doesn’t just stop at adjustments. She’s preparing to coach sixth grade volleyball in the South Beloit School District, and wants to help be part of the support network for students navigating the delicate social landscape that is being a young adult in middle school and high school.
A grand opening ceremony and open house will be held on Feb. 6. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.