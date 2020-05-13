JANESVILLE—Two women lost their wallets to masked thieves who distracted them in Janesville grocery stores Sunday.
Janesville police sent a news release Monday about the incidents at Woodman’s Food Market and Schnucks.
Police believe a woman and two men were part of a scheme in which one of them distracted the shoppers while someone else reached into their purses and grabbed the wallets.
The thieves went to Target and Walmart department stores soon after the thefts and used the women’s financial cards to buy things, another common tactic for such groups, police said.
The thieves were believed to be driving a Honda minivan with a plate from Wichita, Kansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.