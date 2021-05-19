TOWN OF BELOIT—After more than a year’s hiatus from full musical shows, the Turner High School theatre department is roaring back into the 20s.
The 1920s, that is.
A live performance of “Chicago” will open at the school’s auditorium in June. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on June 11 and 12 and 2 p.m. on June 13. Tickets will cost $10 for all patrons.
Turner Theatre Director Tim Rosenthal said performing “Chicago” has been a longtime dream for several of his senior students, and everyone is thrilled to resume live shows.
“It feels really good. We keep knocking on wood every day,” Rosenthal said. “I would love to see a full house for these kids. We really wanted to do something to showcase these kids’ talents. We’re just happy to be working together and enjoying each other’s company on stage while maintaining safe social distancing and all the things we need to do.”
Due to the pandemic, audience capacity will be limited to about 40%. Each student involved in the production will have six tickets to give out to family and friends, and community members can request to be put on a waiting list for any open seats. Rosenthal estimated they could seat around 200 people for the show.
The cast and crew includes a total of 31 students, with 23 front and center and another eight backstage.
Prior to rehearsals, Rosenthal said a weekend of one-act performances was held virtually in November, a significant change from a typical year in light of the pandemic. Another change of pace will be holding a live show after graduation.
But after getting approval to hold a live musical, Rosenthal said the energy is palpable.
The students have been rehearsing about five days every week, on top of other commitments such as sports, academics, clubs and part-time jobs.
“Kids are resilient, but they’re dealing with a lot,” Rosenthal said. “Parents and community members just want to see kids back doing what kids are supposed to be doing. I think it’s going to be a wonderful experience for those kids involved. These kids are rock stars.”
Senior Gabby Johnson, who plays character “Mama Morton,” said performing “Chicago” is a dream come true. She has been involved in theatre since sixth grade.
After taking a year off, the students have been re-learning group dancing techniques and brushing up on their vocal skills.
“It’s awesome to be with the seniors. The energy is really good,” Johnson said. “We all want to be here, we’re really excited. It’s been a good run.”
Senior Sabrina Fitzgerald is taking on the role of “Velma.” She has also been involved in theatre since sixth grade and is glad to be back on stage.
Performing a live show right after graduation feels like a great way to end her final year at Turner High, Fitzgerald said. Despite a learning curve, mastering the choreography has been one of her favorite parts of rehearsals.
“It was more of a sense of a relief to be back doing musicals,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re just really excited for everyone to come see it.”
Senior Sam Rosenthal plays antagonist “Billy Flynn.” He has been involved in acting and theatre for several years and was eager to get back to it. His father, Tim, is directing the show.
After a year of remote and hybrid learning and minimal activities, he said it feels nice to be back in a routine.
He added that playing a sort of “big bad” character is a new and fun challenge.
“I’m just excited for opening night and for people to see us again,” Sam Rosenthal said. “It’ll start feeling like normal life again.”