TOWN OF BELOIT—The Town of Beloit Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reports of thefts from vehicles in the Garden Village area.
Residents are being asked to check their video on their Ring devices or home surveillance cameras to determine if any suspicious characters have been taking items from vehicles in the area.
Any images that may help identify suspects can be offered to the police department. Please call 608-757-2244 or email information to etucker@town.beloit.wi.us.