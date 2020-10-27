BELOIT—Three firearms were reported stolen from the 1300 block of Nelson Avenue on Monday that resulted in two arrests, Beloit police said.
Two rifles and a handgun were reported stolen from a home and have not yet been recovered, police said.
Following a disturbance in the 900 block of Garfield Avenue, a 12-year-old male and Matthew E. Kluth, 17, of Beloit, were both arrested in relation to the firearms theft and taken into custody on possible charges of theft—party to a crime and possession of a dangerous weapon under the age of 18. A third suspect was not located by police on Monday.