SOUTH BELOIT – A metal wood burning fire pit and a custom-made burning rack were reported stolen from the Nature at the Confluence site in South Beloit over the Fourth of July weekend, according to the South Beloit Police Department.
Officers responded the nature center at around 10:10 a.m. on Monday to begin investigating the theft that is thought to have occurred on July 3 at around 10 p.m.
Nature at the Confluence Executive Director Therese Oldenburg said the fire area was the heart of the nature center.
“This is so sad because our fireplace is the place where people have gathered for fun, music, free s'mores and memory making for 5 years. It's the heart of our center,” Oldenburg said.
The area was under security camera surveillance at the time of the theft, Oldenburg said. The items had a value of around $500.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Beloit Police Department’s nonemergency number at 815-282-2600 press 1 and refer to case number SB21-0000419.