BELOIT- The three finalists for the city manager position presented what they would bring to Beloit, during a community forum Friday night.
Blaine Wing, Casey Bradley and Jerry Gabrielatos talked to members of the community during the forum at Beloit Public Library and Patty Heminover, Director of the Baker Tilly executive search firm, introduced each candidate.
Baker Tilly is the executive search firm that worked with the city council in the search for the candidates for the position. The search drew 32 applicants for the job, but only 16 qualified for the position.
Since earlier this month, Wing has been the current interim village manager in Sparta, Michigan. Prior to this position he was city manager of Rochester, Michigan from November 2015 - May 2022.
“Throughout my career I have enjoyed working in human resources and with people,” Wing said.
He said if he was chosen for the city manager position, he attend community events, use public parks and be a member of a local church in order to connect with the community.
"I would be the champion of the strategic plan that the city recently put in place,” he added.
Wing earned a bachelor of science and a master’s degree in public administration from Western Michigan University, and holds senior-level certifications in human resources.
“To address the homeless population in Beloit, I would first get our hands wrapped around the scope of the problem and come up with solutions through partnerships and address the underlying issues,” Wing said.
Bradley is the current city administrator of Baraboo, Wisconsin, a position he has held since December of 2020. Prior to that he was county manager/administrative coordinator of Adams County in Wisconsin from 2017 - 2020.
“Beloit is well staffed and positioned very well to move forward,” Bradley said. “The demand for development is high and I always say that if your demand for development is not high you are moving in the wrong direction.”
Bradley earned a master’s degree in public administration from Pennsylvania State University, a master's of accounting and financial management from DeVry University, a bachelor of science in management/finance and a bachelor of science in management/human resources from Park University.
“To me it isn’t an option to not live in Beloit,” Bradley said. “It is important for me to see the community and for the community to see me.”
Gabrielatos was the city manager of West Linn, Oregon from September 2020 to August 2022. From 2015 - 2020, he worked in Albert Lea, Minnesota as assistant city manager.
“When I returned to West Linn after 2020, I was stopped by someone I used to work with when leaving a grocery store,” Gabrielatos noted. “I remember him saying, 'Man everything you did for this city.' I can just imagine with my skills set that I can have that same conversation years from now with someone in Beloit.”
Gabrielatos earned a bachelors degree in political science and history from Tulane University and a master’s degree in public policy and administration.
“(In Albert Lea), I went door-to-door in two parts of the town where a community survey indicated there was work to be done,” Gabrielatos said. “I was pretty much everywhere as city manager and assistant city manager. I would go on ride-alongs with the police, visit the fire departments and public work’s garage.”
Members of the community were encouraged to fill out an electronic survey online or a paper survey. The feedback was given to the city council.
The three candidates will again be interviewed by the Beloit City Council on Saturday, Dec. 14.
City Council President Regina Dunkin closed the forum with a statement letting the public know the next step in the process.
“Next after this meeting we will meet with the candidates for a second round of interviews tomorrow,” Dunkin said. “We will keep you all informed on the process and be very transparent about our decision.”
It is unknown if a decision will be made at the meeting or if further interviews will be required.
“We will take the feedback from the community and staff comments into our decision making,” Dunkin told the Beloit Daily News. “From the feedback, if it looks like the community wants us to make a decision, then we will and if the community is not ready, then we won’t make a decision at this time.”