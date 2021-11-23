BELOIT—Get ready for smiles, laughter and Bikini Bottom. Actors from Turner High School will be performing “The SpongeBob Musical” on Dec. 3 at 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.
It’s expected to be a fun-filled production with lots of great music, bright scenery and a compelling plot.
“SpongeBob is a very optimistic sponge. There is not a moment in this musical when he is sad or depressed, only when things take a turn for the worse. When SpongeBob’s demeanor goes down everyone loses it,” said actor Mekhi Ott, who plays SpongeBob.
However, SpongeBob doesn’t stay down for long.
“He realizes he is more than a simple sponge. He is willing to go the extra mile,” Ott said.
Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for students/senior citizens. All seats are reserved and tickets are available on the showtix4u.com website. Two seating sections will feature socially distant seating and mask-required seating. Other sections will be mask optional. Seating is limited by current capacity restrictions, so people are urged to get tickets soon.
The musical is filled with pop and rock music written by the likes of John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, They Might Be Giants, Panic at the Disco, David Bowie and Lady Antebellum.
“This score helps bring to life the world of Bikini Bottom as the residents face potential catastrophe. A hero is needed, but who will step up and save the day? Join us to find out,” said Middle School/High School Director of Drama and the musical’s director Tim Rosenthal.
Lydia Seifarth, who plays Sandy Cheeks, said the plot involves her character coming to the rescue when a volcanic eruption from Mount Humongous threatens Bikini Bottom. Sandy Cheeks loves science and figures out a way to save the underwater world.
“It’s really fun. It’s not super serious. It’s a laid back show. There’s fun music, characters and it’s really happy, optimistic and a bit silly,” Seifarth said. “It’s a show about a cartoon sponge saving a Bikini Bottom from a volcanic eruption and Plankton’s evil plan.”
The students said their characters were aptly chosen as they tend to somewhat fit their personalities.
Fran McKearn who plays Squidward said: “Squidward is annoyed at everyone all the time and wants some time to himself and peace and quiet, but also a chance to be a star and be loved and adored. At the very end he realizes the town loves him. He has the musical talent to make anyone happy, but is anti comedic relief.”
Corbin Schleis, who plays Patrick, said his character is a loyal friend to SpongeBob until “he gets a little taste of freedom.
“He’s very much the comedic relief of the show if you ask me. He is very much just me in general,” Schleis said.
“When the going gets tough, you come together,” Ott added.
“It’s realizing your self worth and how important you are as a team,” McKearn said. “Every single person on stage is important in telling the story.”
Rosenthal said several alumni are assisting with production. Carly Coldren designed costumes; Josh “Bugsy” Maloney is acting as the assistant director; Ethan Lillard is playing percussion; and Hayley Rosenthal choreographed the tap dance number.
Corbin Schleis’s mom Tina Schleis assisted in designing the set. It is two levels with a kids’s slide and colorful jellyfish made out of umbrellas known as the “umbrellyfish.”
Other actors include: Mr. Krabs, or Carlos Ramirez; Plankton, or Cal Chmielewski; Pearl/Patchy, or Ani Sieren; Karen, or Aryn Patete; Perch Perkins, or Maguire Maxwell; Gary/Larry, or Carter Ward; Mayor, or Jules Toland; Mrs. Puff, or Abby Hummer; Old Man Jenkins, or Noah Ward; French Narrator or Devlyn Halverson; and Security Guards Caitlin Wirth and Jules Toland.
There is also choreography by Jinger Miller. The stage manager is Kyiara Fassel, and the technical crew is composed of Sam Smith, Maclane Wightman, Jenna Mosley, Ash Adams and Morgan Rasmussen.
The ensemble is as follows: Shelby Curry, Alex Garcia, Devlyn Halverson, Hannah Hanson, Kendell Kreyer, Aiden Myers, Cyrus Nimz, Lane Sherrod, Will Seifarth, Micah Taylor, Dakota Thomas, Satine Thomas, Sierra Thomas, Bella Tillett, Makayla Townsend, Hannah Tysse, Kaylyn Ward and Caitlin Wirth.