Around 150 people attended the first Rock County Jumpstart business pitch event held in Beloit in 2022. Pictured is Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes as he addressed the crowd prior to the pitch event that highlighted seven minority-owned businesses.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT - Business owners' dreams could come true at the second Rock County Jumpstart Accelerator Pitch Night, which is set for Thursday at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.

The free event will take place from 5 - 7:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend the pitch event, but registration is required.