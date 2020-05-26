BELOIT — Beloit resident Kathryn Brown is on a mission to protect honeybees in the Stateline Area.
Brown, a retired clinical psychologist, started beekeeping nearly two decades ago, but she says she still considers herself a student of a craft that is ever-changing as bees face new ecological and human-caused threats.
“I knew that I needed another mission,” Brown said. “I needed another way to do good in the world and I decided to learn about beekeeping. “I had no clue what I was getting into. I still think I am a novice and I have been learning all this time. Beekeeping is very demanding.”
On her 40-acre organic farm property, Brown has a colony of eight beehives after having as many as 23 hives at the apiary’s largest. Her bees come from California and Georgia before settling in to hives in the Beloit area.
“The bees are unusual creatures in the way they communicate,” Brown said. “It’s fascinating how they communicate to one another through pheromones. It’s the same way we communicate our needs but just in a different modality and they are unique in the way they operate a unit.”
Starting out, Brown said she read as much as she could on how to become a beekeeper, but stressed that finding mentors with years of experience offered the best insight into the sweet, complicated world of beekeeping.
“I went to the Rock County Beekeepers Association and I realized that what I knew was 1% of what I needed to know,” Brown said. “Finding a mentor is key because no matter how much I read, I didn’t have the actual experience.”
Brown said there’s a sense of camaraderie among beekeepers in the Stateline Area, rather than competition.
“We support each other very well,” Brown said. “You learn from everyone you can.”
Bees in southern Wisconsin face cold winters, mite infestations and pesticide spraying by farmers, all of which can threaten the stability of a hive. In early April, Brown said the bees return and she provides them with a sugar water food solution as a start food source for the busy season ahead.
“Once I see the first dandelion pop, I know my bees will be okay,” Brown said. “I take a big sigh because I know there’s good support for them now.”
Brown said she appreciated that farmers surrounding her property are considerate of her bee colony.
Following the spring bloom, Brown said the bees rely on pollinator plants that bloom in July to offer a midsummer meal.
“I try to take good care of them. It takes a lot of time,” Brown said. “During the summer I look at the hives every two weeks to see if the brood looks the way it is supposed to. It’s a matter of keeping an eye on them until it comes to harvest the honey.”
In early August, Brown will extract the honey from her hives, followed by an additional extraction in the fall. All honey is filtered and sold directly from her farm, she added.
To help protect bee populations, Brown urged area residents to not spray chemicals on lawns and to plant pollinator plants that can be great food sources for bees, including clover, sunflowers, black-eyed Susan’s, daffodils and iris peonies.
At the age of 74, Brown is still an avid hiker who’s trekked the Appalachian Trail with her sights set on finishing the Superior Trail. She says hiking and her beekeeping help keep her going.
“You have to fully engage in life and you have to be active,” Brown said. “You have to have a purpose.”
For Brown, that purpose is in-part raising awareness for the fragile life of the honeybee in the Stateline Area.
