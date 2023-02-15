TOWN OF BELOIT — The Paddock Solar Power Project in the Town of Beloit has about 60% of its civil sitework completed.
The 500-acre Alliant Energy solar farm will be located near Highway 213 and West County Road Q.
The the civil sitework that was completed includes roads, driveways, laydown yards, site grading and more, according to a news release from Alliant Energy.
About 30% of the underground electrical cable has been installed and Alliant Energy crews are currently installing piles, according to the news release. The piles are described as metal columns that anchor solar array structures to the ground. As piles are installed, crews will begin to install the racking systems that support the solar panels.
The Paddock Solar Project is one of the larger projects planned by Alliant Energy with 150,000 to 165,000 solar panels and is a 65-megawatt (MW) facility, according to Eric Jensen, the construction manager overseeing the Paddock Solar Project. The solar project will be able to power up to 17,000 Wisconsin homes.
Fencing is being added to surround the 500-acre development, while work on the utility substation has begun. The utility substation will connect the solar arrays to the main electric grid and ensure the panels are ready to use at a flip of a switch.
The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2023, according to Chris Caporale, Communications Partner with Alliant Energy.
The Paddock Solar Project is part of Alliant Energy staff’s 12 solar farm plan in Wisconsin to produce electricity using renewable resources and decrease CO2 emissions.
The project will cost Alliant Energy an estimated $98 million, according to Caporale.
Jensen explained that there would be bringing on 100 union construction workers for the Paddock project in the Town of Beloit.
“We have been averaging around 50 workers on site each week throughout the winter,” Caporale said. “As work picks up in the peak spring and summer months, we expect to have upwards of 100 workers on site.”
Prior to the project starting construction, Town of Beloit officials raised concerns about possible damage to roads the construction project may cause.
The Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors and Alliant Energy staff came to an agreement that the company would pay for any damage done to the roads during construction as well as paying additional permit fees.
Alliant Energy staff paid the Town of Beloit $4,502 for the initial operations permit and will pay $521 for additional building permit. The additional buildings include any temporary structures used during construction including trailers or field offices.
“We take pride in meeting with stakeholders, such as the Town of Beloit, to offer input into the work we’re doing to deliver on our purpose of building stronger communities,” Caporale said.
