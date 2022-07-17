A more than decade-old effort to beautify the exterior of Rock County barns with wooden “quilt” art is continuing—one barn at a time.
Since 2010, over 250 barn quilts have sprung up in Rock County, following an earlier trend in neighboring Walworth County.
Jeanette Beard, former president of the Rock County Association of Home and Community, said people in Rock County started ordering barn quilt are after hearing about barn quilts being painted on barns in Walworth County around 2010.
That inspired a group of artists to form in Rock County, and in consultation with local business owners who were supportive, and with guidance from Walworth County, the Rock County Barn Quilt Project was born.
As the all-volunteer group grew, others offered guidance.
“A member of the Green County Barn Quilt group visited one of Rock County’s organizational meetings and taught us the basics of making barn quilts,” Beard recalled.
All of the painting was originally done in Phil Woodworth’s business area in downtown Evansville and all of the barn quilts were custom orders—mainly 8-foot traditional quilt designs.
The original group of artists, none of whom were paid for their work, had a goal of putting a barn quilt in every township of Rock County.
The objective was “to preserve the many different barns in Rock County and to enhance the commerce of the county by offering a chance to tour the county viewing the various quilt patterns,” Beard said.
Eventually they reached their goal of one-per-township.
“I do believe this has been accomplished,” Beard said.
Sometime during the past decade the quilters disbanded, but there are still some local artists commissioned to make more barn quilts.
Phil and Laurie Woodworth have created pieces in western Rock County. Ronna Balmer and Vaughn Johnson have painted in the southeastern part of the county. And Beard has done work in the northeastern part of the county.
These days, the artists do require payments, but tend to use supplies they already have for most of the work. The person buying the quilt must pay for the lumber, and any paint that the person doing the design doesn’t have in their collection, Beard said. The quilts are done in a “very high quality of semi-gloss exterior latex paint,” that a local hardware store has offered at a “reasonable rate,” Beard added. That’s not guaranteed, she said, with the potential for businesses to change hands sometime in the future.
An example of some of the quilters’ work includes one on John Paul Road near Milton was a design the buyer’s grandmother had used in a baby quilt, Beard said.
“Sometimes the quilt design is chosen for the name such as ‘Farmer’s Daughter’ on the Nienhuis farm. Balmer has designed quite a few custom designs for her customers. One example is the ‘D’ design on the Daluge farm,” Beard said.
Sandi Walton, office manager at Janesville Convention & Visitors Bureau, has documented the locations of all the barn quilts in Rock County.
For a full list and a google maps view of the barn quilt locations across Rock County go to: https://rockwibarnquilts.wixsite.com/barnquilts/barn-quilt-photos.