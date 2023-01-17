the Mouse Tavern and Restaurant
Tom Roehl and his wife, Jacki Roehl, stand behind the bar at The Mouse Tavern & Restaurant in Beloit. The business is celebrating its 90 year anniversary. Tom and Jacki Roehl have operated the tavern since 1986, but the tavern was originally opened in 1933.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — Visitors to the Mouse Tavern & Restaurant can spot little bits of the business’s 90-year history displayed here and there — A sign advertising chicken for 5 cents or a promotion for a musician who used to play at the bar.

The tavern, at 1420 South Madison Road, has been offering cold drinks and a required family-friendly atmonsphere since 1933.

