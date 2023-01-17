Tom Roehl and his wife, Jacki Roehl, stand behind the bar at The Mouse Tavern & Restaurant in Beloit. The business is celebrating its 90 year anniversary. Tom and Jacki Roehl have operated the tavern since 1986, but the tavern was originally opened in 1933.
BELOIT — Visitors to the Mouse Tavern & Restaurant can spot little bits of the business’s 90-year history displayed here and there — A sign advertising chicken for 5 cents or a promotion for a musician who used to play at the bar.
The tavern, at 1420 South Madison Road, has been offering cold drinks and a required family-friendly atmonsphere since 1933.
Rus Germann founded the Mouse Tavern & Restaurant back in 1933, when it was originally a bar, but slowly transitioned into a restaurant, according to Tom Roehl, the current owner of The Mouse Tavern & Restaurant.
When asked if it is known what day or month the tavern originally opened.
“I have no clue, I wasn’t born yet,” Tom Roehl told Beloit Daily News.
The tavern was purchased by Germann’s daughter, Linda Utynek, in 1970. When Utynek was operating the business, Tom Roehl was working for Utynek as a bookkeeper.
In 1986, Tom Roehl and his wife, Jacki Roehl, purchased the bar and restaurant from Utynek and has been operating the Mouse Tavern & Restaurant ever since.
“Since taking over the tavern we have added a parking lot in the back and some decor additions,” Tom Roehl said. “When smoking was disallowed we offered a patio for people to smoke outside.”
Tom Roehl ensures that the tavern is always family friendly and welcomes everybody.
“I think that we are the only bar that enforces the family friendly atmosphere,” Tom Roehl said. “If you go to a different bar there are so many times you will hear inappropriate talk from people sitting at the bar and we don’t allow that here. Children and their parents can come in any time and find a family friendly experience.”
The Mouse offers a variety of meals and specials every day, according to Jacki Roehl.
“Every day we have a different special and on Thursday we have a chef’s choice that in the past has included lasagna, roast beef and more,” Jacki Roehl said.
There are still some signs and décor intact from the tavern’s history.
“A while ago I found a wooden sign that advertised chicken for 5 cents,” Tom Roehl said. “I can imagine that it was from the early days of the tavern.”
Jacki Roehl thinks that the tavern might have started serving chicken as one of its first meals.
Another wooden advertisement that is still intact is for a performer who used to be featured at the tavern called Mike Emerson. Emerson used to perform at least in 1939, according to the wooden sign.
There are a lot of items that speak to the business’s long history throughout the building, tables and floors.
“We have not changed much in the look of the establishment besides the parking lot, indoor additions and the patio,” Jacki Roehl said.
Tom Roehl has helped several non-profit organizations behind the scenes over the years.
“As a business we have run promotions for Meals on Wheels and Beloit Regional Hospice,” Tom Roehl said. “Whenever we offer raffles we have donated raffle profits to non-profit organizations. I have never advertised this or asked for my picture to be in the paper. I just want to give back because we want to do it.”