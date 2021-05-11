BELOIT—With 75% of the building now complete, The Lincoln Academy, a three-story, 4K-12 independent public charter school, is nearly ready for the start of the 2021-2022 school year. The project is being awarded the ENERGY STAR design rating.
According to ENERGY STAR, the rating is “awarded to commercial and multifamily high rise new construction projects that have been verified that the estimated energy use meets strict U.S. EPA criteria and received an ENERGY STAR 1—100 score of 75 or higher.” This means that the school building is designed to perform better than 75% of comparable buildings that are being built today.
The achievement comes as the latest development in the Sustainability Program being led by Corporate Contractors, Inc.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to hear that The Lincoln Academy has been awarded the Designed to Earn the ENERGY STAR rating. This designation is yet another testament to the hard work and ingenuity of our construction team, and to CCI’s commitment to sustainability,” said Aaron Combs, CCI Project Manager.
The project remains on schedule for occupancy in September. Looking ahead, all millwork, the exterior of the building, and all landscaping will wrap up by the end of May.
The team has also employed the use of many other innovative construction techniques and materials. Included among these techniques and materials is a “GPS” system installed to eliminate 97.3% of surface and airborne bacteria (including COVID-19).
The Lincoln Academy will start its school year on Sept. 1.