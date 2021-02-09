BELOIT – The Lincoln Academy, a K4 to grade 12 independent public charter school slated to open in September 2021, has formally executed a charter contract with the UW Office of Educational Opportunity. The term of the initial contract covers school years through the 2025-2026 academic year. The contract defines performance expectations and future renewal terms for The Lincoln Academy, according to a press release from the Lincoln Academy issued Tuesday afternoon.
“The process was rigorous but absolutely worth the effort. In the end it will make us a better school,” said Chief Education Officer for The Lincoln Academy Kristi Cole. “We are delighted to achieve this milestone. Now we can put our entire focus on preparing for our scholars to walk through the door on September 1. Exactly where our attention should be.”
To date, the UW Office of Educational Opportunity has authorized four charter schools. The Lincoln Academy is the first school authorized outside of the Madison area. Fully launched, The Lincoln Academy will be a 4k-12 grade school serving 700 students.
The Lincoln Academy began accepting applications on Feb. 1 for grades 4k-2 and 6-9. As a public school there is no tuition to attend.
As a public school, The Lincoln Academy will be taxpayer funded. In the 2020-2021 academic year, independent charter schools will receive $9,165 as the per pupil payment amount, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) website at https://dpi.wi.gov.
In the event more applications are received than there are seats available for any grade level at The Lincoln Academy, a public, random lottery will be held on March 8.
Applications will continue to be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis following the application period to fill any remaining seats or to be placed on the waiting list. Parents or community members interested in learning more are encouraged to visit www.TheLincolnAcademyBeloit.com.