JANESVILLE—Motorcyclists will rev up for Larry’s Last Ride on July 9 with the goal of helping a family in need.
A group of Beloit motorcyclists will host their third Larry’s Last Ride event with 100% of the funds raised going to the Fitzgerald family of Janesville.
Larry’s Last Ride is a motorcycle ride for charity hosted by The Jesters motorcycle group. Each year the organization chooses a different charity that can benefit from the group’s fundraising efforts.
The ride will start at Emmy’s Classic Pub & Eatery in Janesville at 3900 Milton Ave. at 11:30 a.m. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. and there will be a short ride meeting at 10:15 a.m.
The cost for admission will be $10 per person and will include food at the end of the ride. Anyone is welcome to join the ride or participate.
There will be five stops along the route including JR’s Pub in Milton, Badger Bob’s Bar and Grill in Delavan, Farmers Inn in Darien, Russ’ Park Place in Janesville and ending at the starting point—Emmy’s Classic Pub & Eatery.
Once the ride is finished around 5 p.m. riders will be provided with food from Emmy’s Classic Pub & Eatery. The Fitzgerald family will also be present at the event once the ride is completed. The public is welcome to come as well once the ride is complete to donate and meet the riders.
The Fitzgerald Family is made up of two veterans, Mike and Meghan Fitzgerald, and four children. Mike was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer last year.
Mike’s four children are all under or at the age of 9. Branson, age 9, and Channing, age 7 were both born without the neurological chromosome. Tristan, age 6, was diagnosed with autism. The family’s youngest is Taegen who is 3 years old.
While battling cancer. Mike and Meghan have been running a foundation called Veterans First Foundation.
The foundation began in 2019 and has been operating since. Whenever the family has extra money they donate it to the foundation to fund projects.
“We help veterans with any services they need and there is no end to what we can do to help,” Mike noted. “We help them make claims with the Veterans Affairs, have helped with yard work and home repairs and sponsored places for veterans to speak.”
People can donate in a variety of ways for this event to help Mike and his family, including the initial fee.
The event will include basket raffles and a 50/50 raffle. The organizers will also accept cash donations on site to go directly to the family.
Larry’s Last Ride was named after and created for Julie Davis’s brother, both members of The Jesters.
“Larry Bassett died from liver cancer on May 31, 2020,” Davis said. “He was supposed to be with us for the first ride, but passed away earlier than expected.”
Bassett wanted to give back to the community and The Jesters continue this dream in his memory.
The Fitzgerald family also run an online apparel company called OurFLAG, where 35% of their proceeds go towards the foundation.
The apparel site and veterans foundation can be found below: