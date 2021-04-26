BELOIT — With the warmer spring temperatures, many animals will be frolicking. With estimates that one in three pets will go missing in their lifetime, it’s an especially good time to register pets in a new database using facial recognition technology to help find them if they ever go missing.
On April 23, National Lost Dog and Cat Awareness Day, The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin joined forces with Petco Love, formerly known as the Petco Foundation, on a shared mission to help reunite lost pets with their families should they ever go missing, according to Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin Development Director Kaitie Swedlund.
Petco Love Lost is a new, searchable national database that uses patented facial recognition technology to make finding lost pets quicker and easier at https://lost.petcolove.org.
“It’s totally free and available to everyone,” Swedlund said.
On Friday the tool became easily accessible to participating animal organizations nationwide, as well as any pet parent or person who finds a lost pet. Uploaded photos of dogs or cats are immediately scanned to determine whether the lost pet is at a participating shelter or with a neighbor in the community.
“You can create a profile for each of your pets and maybe never have to use it. If you make that profile ahead of time, if and when a pet goes missing, you can mark them as lost. You can also go in and add them as a lost pet after the fact,” Swedlund said.
Swedlund said pets going missing and landing at the Humane Society is a fairly common occurrence.
So far in 2021, the Humane Society has helped reunite 137 pets with their families, and with Petco Love Lost, the number is expected to increase.
“I’m excited to tell some happy tales as we go forward,” Swedlund said.
When a pet goes missing, Swedlund said it’s best to use all resources to reunite the pet with their owner—posting their pictures on social media, reaching out to local police and bringing them to the society or a veterinary office where they could be scanned if they have a microchip and using the Petco website resource.
In other news, Swedlund said the pet population remains steady at the Humane Society, although a kitten explosion is expected soon.
“We are getting ready for some fun and fast times,” she said. “We are bracing for impact.”
Those who wish to see animals for potential adoption should make an appointment.
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin’s Cutest Pet Photo Contest, which started on April 1, is continuing to run through April 30.
“Voting heats up in the last week,” she said.
First place will get the honor of being featured on the cover of the society’s 2022 calendar as well as the honor of being featured in one month on the calendar. The next 11 places get featured for one month in the calendar. Every other image entered will be featured in some way, perhaps in a collage or featured on a day.
To learn more about the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, people can visit www.PetsGoHome.org and follow the organization on Facebook @TheHumaneSociety and @PetsGoHome on all platforms. Those who have lost or found a pet, can visit www.petcolovelost.org or join the conversation @PetcoLoveLost on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter via hashtags #PetcoLoveLost and #LoveandFound.