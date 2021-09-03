BELOIT — When Omar Saucedo and his family moved into their two story westside Beloit home in 2001, there was no yard to speak of.
The property had another home directly behind it, eliminating the possibility of a backyard for many years.
It wasn’t until the house behind them was razed in 2013, and the land left behind was offered up for sale, that possibilities for the Saucedo’s property took shape.
However, it took the COVID shutdown for those possibilities to meet action.
“It started with COVID boredom,” says Omar Saucedo’s wife Angela.
Stuck at home with little else to do, the Saucedos decided to start planting. With nothing to go on but a vague idea of what they wanted the garden to eventually be, they chose whatever plants and flowers “looked nice” and they learned the ins and outs of gardening by trial and error.
What resulted from their labor was enough to garner them Beloit Gardening Club’s Yard of the Month by August of this year.
In the beginning, Omar Saucedo decided to build a decorative retaining wall framing the property and got to work packing the beds around home with all manner of flowers and plants, mostly perennials with some annuals sprinkled in. Soon, the phlox spread, and the petunias multiplied. Little packages of sunflower seeds took root and became massive sunflowers. Saucedo developed a passion for cultivating his burgeoning garden, spending hours watering, weeding, feeding, and adding to his collection.
Once he returned to his job at Winnebago Foundry, the green thumb didn’t fade.
“As soon as he gets off work, he’s watering for hours!” says Angela Saucedo.
Her husband agrees, smiling.
“It’s my second job, my overtime!”
The family’s favorite places to shop for new additions to their garden include the old standards such as Lowes and Home Depot. But they have a special place in their heart for local business Shady Tree Floral, right up the street from them on Madison Road. According to the Saucedos, Shady Tree has the best potted flowers. If the massive baskets overflowing with petunias lining the back of their home are any indication, they’re correct.
Angela and Omar each have their favorites among the flowers bursting out from every inch of their corner lot. While Angela prefers the hydrangea, Omar loves his lilies.
The family has further plans for their little patch of paradise in the city. They would like to build a covered patio in the back to house some lounge chairs. Of course, more flowers are part of the plan as well. Since shutdown, Omar has been participating in the Beloit Gardener’s group on Facebook, sharing his successes and gaining knowledge and support.
Support came in the form of neighborhood attention as well. Once the Saucedo’s impressive garden started taking shape, other families living on Elm Street took notice. Soon, their next-door neighbor started his own gardening project. Then, flowers started appearing at the house across the street. This unexpected by-product of the Saucedo’s hard work is thrilling for Omar, who loves to see his neighborhood looking so nice. It’s especially important given the amount of exposure and traffic the houses on the corner of Liberty Avenue and Elm Street garner.
“It looks nice for the corner,” says Saucedo, “People say ‘hey, you have a nice yard!’”
The effect on the city as a whole isn’t lost on Saucedo either.
“It looks nice for Beloit, too!”