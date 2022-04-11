BELOIT—The City of Beloit plans to expand roads around the proposed Ho-Chunk Casino and Resort to address any increased traffic in the area.
The Beloit City Council is in the early stages of planning for the road expansion project on Willowbrook and Colley roads.
“Willowbrook Road would be improved to a four-lane urban section from Stateline Road to Milwaukee Road,” City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said.
Colley Road will be expanded to a four-lane section starting from Willowbrook Road and will taper off to a two-lane road before going under the interstate, not going all the way to Gateway Boulevard, according to Sarah Lock, Director of Strategic Communications of the City of Beloit.
“Willowbrook Road is expected to have a bike path, as suggested by the community,” Lock added.
On April 4, Beloit City Council approved the resolution for Luther to submit an application for a Rebuild America Infrastructure with Sustainable Equity (RAISE) Grant. The deadline to submit the grant application is April 14.
This grant provides funding “to invest in road, rail, transit and port projects that promise to achieve national objectives,” according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The RAISE Grant would help fund the improvements, which will then be matched by The City of Beloit and Ho-Chunk Nation.
It would be a $4.4 million match commitment by the Ho-Chunk Nation and City of Beloit, Luther said. The total project cost is estimated to be about $17 million.
If the grant application is approved the split between the Ho-Chunk Nation and the City of Beloit will be determined, Lock said.
The final design for the construction and a timeline will be determined once it is learned if the grant application is successful, said Lock.
It is important to note that the project is determined by the final confirmation of the casino’s construction.
The final step is for the approximately 75 acres of land to be transferred to trust status by the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA).
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers approved the casino on March 24 2021, which was the project’s previous big milestone.
Once the transfer of land is completed construction can begin for the casino and resort.
If the grant application goes through and the transfer of land is completed the project on Colley Road and Willowbrook Road can begin.
The road project planning is in an early stage but the foundation is there for the City of Beloit’s plan to address potential traffic issues the new casino and resort might cause.