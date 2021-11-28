BELOIT—In just a matter of months, the Greater Beloit community will resound to a new voice.
The Castle announced the formation of a unique youth choir that will draw its members from across the region to advance and enhance the talents of children beginning at age 8.
Auditions are now being scheduled for the choir, which will rehearse from 6:30—8 p.m. every Wednesday beginning in December. Unlike most choirs, the Castle will draw from across the area and bring together voices from every segment of the community.
Castle music director Johnny Wittnebel said he had envisioned a youth choir for years, but when Carole Hendrix approached him about making it happen, he didn’t hesitate.
“I have been involved in choir since I was very young,” Wittnebel added. “I sang with the Beloit College Choir, but it included adults as well as youth.”
Wittnebel has served as the Castle’s music director since its inception in 2012. Based in the century-old former First Presbyterian Church at 501 Prospect St., the Castle was purchased by the Wittnebel family and transformed into a performing arts center offering music lessons as well as community event space.
“I have done this before as minister of music at Emmanuel Baptist Church, plus I have worked with various other groups,” said Hendrix, who will co-direct the choir with Wittnebel.
“The choir will meet weekly year-round to promote a sense of cohesiveness and fellowship. We hope it will grow,” Wittnebel said. “We certainly have the space for it. And I will learn a lot from Carole. I’ve never headed up a choir before, although I have conducted a few times.”
“Its goal is to be more than an opportunity to share their voices with the community,” Hendrix added. “We want the members to grow in self-confidence and self-esteem. We are also planning to offer workshops depending on the children’s enthusiasm.”
To which Wittnebel said, “Yes, and it will help them to overcome any performance jitters. In my experience, it only takes a few times singing for an audience, plus each member won’t be alone. They will all support one another and help them get over their fears.”
The Castle’s goal is to schedule its first recital some time in February. Wittnebel said that, while it will eventually include all types of music, the choir will begin with gospel.
“We intend to offer recitals twice a year, in winter and summer,” he added. “I feel humble to be working with Carole to achieve this.”
Additionally, Castle owner Jody Wittnebel announced that The Castle along with John Meyer and The Youth Unite are hosting a free concert for the community at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11. Featuring Joel Baer’s 16-piece big band jazz orchestra, the concert will raise funds for the Beloit-Janesville Symphony Orchestra.
Auditions are being scheduled from now until Dec. 15. To request an audition, call 608-314-7229 or send an email to: jmwitt15@gmail.com. For more information about the Castle, The Youth Unite and the choir, visit their website at www.thecastlebeloit.com.