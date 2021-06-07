ROCKTON — There are the warm-up sessions and the action of the game.
There’s also the joy of victory and the consequence of defeat.
And in-between, a thousand once-in-a lifetime moments.
Alan Mohring doesn’t capture all of the above on any one day; that would be near impossible for just one photographer.
But he does try to photo those special or intimate moments that parents hold dear.
Welcome to Mohring Sports Photography.
By day, Mohring, a Rockton resident, owns and maintains 10 vending machines with Healthy For You.
But evenings and other sporting event times, he can be found behind the lens of his trusty Nikon camera equipment.
At 55, he says he has been “lugging” camera equipment around for roughly 35 years.
While he shoots a variety of subjects, when his own children began competing in sports is when he started focusing more on youth sports photos.
“My son was in soccer and my daughter was in competitive dance,” he said.
His children are now in high school.
“I started taking photos of my kids and the kids of other parents and I really enjoyed it,” he said.
At first, he took hundreds and then thousands of images and all for free. He just gave them to the other parents, he said.
Then one day about five years ago, he figured out how much time he was spending downloading, processing and editing photos and that changed things for him, he said.
“I was just wasting too much time; one year I took 25,000 images.”
That’s when he started Mohring Sports Photography.
People can now go to his web site and pay in advance for photos when their child is in an event. The charge is $65. If they wait until game time to order them, the fee is $85, he said.
Getting paid for his work also makes him even more aware of what he’s doing, he said.
“I want to present the absolute best.”
His focus is not the entire team of athletes when he’s shooting.
“I focus on five or six athletes per game,” he said.
Besides action shots, he likes to focus on close-ups, interactions between players and bench shots.
“Every photo tells a story within a story; I try to bring the parents into the game,” Mohring said.
Afterwards, he processes and edits his work.
Then, “I give them everything I take; they get a whole gallery of photos.”
He sends them electronically.
“They get a link and then decide which ones they want.”
He does not print them. That is up to the person receiving them, he said.
Mohring also has expanded his love of picture taking to be contracted with Visual Image Photography (VIP) as well.
Through VIP, he takes images for yearbooks, for example, for Hononegah High School as well as Belvidere High School, Belvidere North, Gilford and Marengo.
When asked why he enjoys the art of photography, he had a couple reasons.
“It gives me balance and it’s my way of giving back to the community.”
He also said he enjoys working with youth.
“Being with kids is a great way to get a pulse on the community.”
For more information, visit: alanmohring.zenfolio.com.