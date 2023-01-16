BELOIT- Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) calls in Beloit were higher than surrounding communities in 2022.

On Jan. 2, the Beloit Professional Fire Fighters Local 583 posted on their Facebook page that city crews responded to 7,688 calls in 2022, which was 226 calls more than 2021 and 1,060 more calls than in 2020.

