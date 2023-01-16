BELOIT- Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) calls in Beloit were higher than surrounding communities in 2022.
On Jan. 2, the Beloit Professional Fire Fighters Local 583 posted on their Facebook page that city crews responded to 7,688 calls in 2022, which was 226 calls more than 2021 and 1,060 more calls than in 2020.
“We currently staff three engines and two paramedic ambulances, and our members have rolled up to cover the open Battalion position in the past two-plus years creating overtime almost every day that our members have filled,” the Local 583 published on Facebook. “We are, and have always been, proud of our members that step up every day for the Beloit community.”
Beloit Fire Chief Daniel Pease shared with Beloit Daily News the total number of Computer-aided dispatch (CAD) calls the city received for EMS and fires, in 2022 and 2021.
A total of 8,110 CAD complaints were responded to in 2022 by the Beloit Fire Department, according to the data provided by Pease.
Some of the highest complaints fell under the following categories:
Ill subject: 1,543 calls
Breathing difficulty: 835 calls
Fall victim: 763 calls
Cardiac subject: 505 calls
Unconscious subject: 501 calls
Fires: 334 calls
Other calls consisted of other medical related calls, one hazardous material spill, gas spills and water rescues.
According to the data provided by Pease, the fire department received 19 Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) calls. These were calls where the Beloit Fire Department assisted with emergency calls outside of the city.
In 2021, the total number of CAD calls in Beloit totaled 7,266 calls.
Compared to 2021 the highest complaints slightly changed:
Ill subject: 1,217 calls
Breathing difficulty: 715 calls
Fall victim: 675 calls
Cardiac subject: 455 calls
Unconscious subject: 418 calls
Fires: 303 calls
The increase in calls in 2022 might be due to the pandemic, according to Pease.
“The call volume was skewed during the COVID years in 2020 and 2021,” Pease explained
Area fire department also kept busy in 2022.
In the Town of Beloit, the fire department received 2,008 calls for EMS and fire incidents, according to Pease. In 2021, the town fire department received 1,887 calls for EMS and fire incidents.
There were 117 fires calls in the Town of Beloit in 2022 and 135 in 2021, according to data provided by Pease.
The South Beloit Fire Department posted on Facebook that their crews responded to a total of 1,319 calls that included medical calls, mutual aid and fire calls, in 2022.
The Rockton Fire Protection District published on their social media that 1,420 calls were responded to by their crews.
At the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District they responded to 3,784 calls in 2022, according to their Facebook post.